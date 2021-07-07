Photo Credit: Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department / Wikimedia

At least 10 more bodies have been pulled from the rubble of the collapsed Champlain Towers South condo building in Surfside, Florida, Miami-Dade County officials announced Wednesday, raising the death toll to 46.

The families were informed in a private meeting with Miami-Dade County Assistant Fire Chief Raide Jadallah, who added that 32 of the 46 victims have been identified, USA Today reported.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told reporters at a news briefing that 94 people remain unaccounted for.

The building inexplicably collapsed on June 24, leaving one tower of the complex still standing, but in a dangerously unstable condition.

The second tower was demolished in a controlled explosion this past Sunday, which enabled search and rescue crews to access areas of the pile they were previously unable to reach.

Search and rescue crews – including a 15 member Israeli delegation of expert engineers with search and rescue professionals – have continued their efforts around the clock, including through the intensely difficult conditions created by the outer bands Tropical Storm Elsa, which passed through the area earlier this week.