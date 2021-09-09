Photo Credit: Daily Wire

A new “anti-racism” wokeness program used by Google to train its employees labels a call to “make American great again” a form of white supremacy, and attacks Jewish conservative commentator Ben Shapiro for good measure.

Among other things, the program suggests that using evidence in an argument shows white privilege, according to Fox Business, the New York Post, City Journal and multiple other media.

Staff are taught in one video that Americans as young as three months old are already fundamentally racist in a “system of white supremacy,” by then-Google global inclusion director Sherice Torres.

In the same video, Boston University Professor Ibram X. Kendi says, “To be raised in the United States is to be raised to be racist, and to be raised to be racist is to be raised to almost be addicted to racist ideas… For me, the heartbeat of racism is denial and the sound of that denial is ‘I’m not racist.’”

Christopher Rufo, a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, reported extensively on the initiative in City Journal.

In another video, former Google diversity chief Kamau Bobb hosts guest lecturer Nikole Hannah-Jones (editor of The New York Times revisionist ‘1619 Project’), who says, “If you’re white in this country then you have to understand that whether you personally are racist or not, whether you personally engage in racist behavior or not, you are the beneficiary of a 350-year system of white supremacy and racial hierarchy.”

GroupThink much?

The credibility runs a bit thin, however — Bobb was reassigned to a non-diversity role after he himself was exposed for antisemitism writing online that Jews have “an insatiable appetite for war and killing.”

Rufo said he obtained “a trove of whistleblower documents” from inside Google showing that the anti-racism program is based on the core tenets of critical race theory – including “intersectionality,” “white privilege,” and “systemic racism.”

In another training module, Google’s “head of systemic allyship” Randy Reyes and a team of consultants from The Ladipo Group instruct staff to rank themselves on a hierarchy of “power privilege” and to “manage [their] reactions to privilege” by using “body movement,” “deep breathing,” “accessing [their] happy place,” and yes, even crying.

Some of their reactions to their apparent rank on the hierarchy of “privilege,” staff are told, are likely to include “embarrassment, shame, fear [and] anger.”

Google’s “diversity, equity and inclusion” lead Beth Foster created an internal document called “Anti-racism resources” – a polyglot of reading lists, graphics and exercises designed to raise one’s “racial consciousness” – made available company-wide through hosting on Google’s internal resources server.

One of the graphics, “The White Supremacy Pyramid,” ranks Shapiro at the very bottom and says he represents a foundation of “white supremacy.”

Shapiro’s response, Rufo reported, was to the point.

“All it would take is one Google search to learn just how much white supremacists hate my work, or how often I’ve spoken out against their benighted philosophy,” Shapiro said. “The attempt to link everyone to the right of Hillary Clinton to white supremacism is disgusting, untrue, and malicious.”

It is relevant to point out that this is not Shapiro’s first round with hatred.

In May 2019, Shapiro — who serves as talk show host and editor of The Daily Wire – filed a police report in Los Angeles, saying that he and his family were being targeted with serious death threats, according to TMZ.

The FBI, the Secret Service and the police department in Kent, Washington formed a joint task force to track down and arrest the suspect, who was captured during a traffic stop in Kent.

It’s not clear what triggered the threats. But Shapiro had pointed out in April of that year that Democratic Congress member Ilhan Omar has “a lot of the same opinions about Jews that the white supremacist had in that manifesto.”

Ben Shapiro says @IlhanMN has “a lot of the same opinions about Jews that the white supremacist had in that manifesto” pic.twitter.com/XkN5OyyOAs — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) April 30, 2019

Shapiro was referring was to the 19-year-old hate-filled racist who killed a woman and wounded three others on the last day of Passover at the Chabad of Poway Synagogue near San Diego, including the synagogue rabbi, and who posted an antisemitic and racist manifesto on the 8chan site shortly before the attack – even signing his name. The killer said in his document that Jews were preparing a “meticulously planned genocide of the European race.”

And yet, Ben Shapiro is named on the largest, widest, rock-bottom layer of The White Supremacy Pyramid.