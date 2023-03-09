Photo Credit: Gage Skidmore / Wikimedia

Kentucky Republican Senator Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has been hospitalized following a fall at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in Washington DC.

McConnell, 81, was hospitalized Wednesday night after he tripped during a private dinner at the hotel, spokesperson David Popp said in a brief statement.

He was taken to an area medical center to be treated.

The spokesperson did not provide information on the lawmaker’s injuries and no further details have been released.

McConnell, now in his seventh term, suffered a fractured shoulder after falling in August 2019 at his Louisville home.

The senator told Associated Press in 2020 that he had had polio as a child, which affected his ease of mobility. He told the news outlet in an interview that he still has problems sometimes climbing stairs as a result of the illness.

Last week, McConnell told Axios in an interview after a trip to Jerusalem that the Israeli government’s planned judicial reform is an internal Israeli matter and the US should not intervene.

His comments came in stark contrast to those of Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who told Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a visit to Jerusalem last month that the US supports “core democratic principles and institutions, including respect for human rights, the equal administration of justice for all, the equal rights of minority groups, the rule of law, free press, a robust civil society.” The comment was a clear gesture of support for the anti-government demonstrations against the planned judicial reforms.