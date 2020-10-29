Photo Credit: Doug Letterman / Wikimedia

Six suspects have been arrested in a multi-million-dollar airport cargo theft ring allegedly operating at New York’s JFK International Airport, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced Thursday.

All suspects were arraigned Wednesday on charges of conspiracy, grand larceny, and criminal possession of stolen property. The suspects are accused of forging documents for the cargo arrivals and using tractor trailers to haul away the goods while setting up buyers for the “merchandise,” worth more than $6 million.

Chanel handbags, Prada bags, Gucci purses, designer clothes, jewelry, sunglasses, sneakers and accessories were among the items in the cargo that were hauled away and set up for sale.

Three of the suspects were identified as former airport workers, Katz said. “The safety and security of this county’s airports are a top priority.

“Of course our airports must be safe and secure for travelers, but they also must be trusted by international companies transporting cargo to our region, especially during a pandemic when our city needs PPE, test kits, medical supplies and equipment. I would like to thank both the PAPD and the FBI’s JFK Task Force for their diligence in taking down this crew.”

“This multi-agency effort was a success for the security of the region and the rule of law,” Port Authority Chief Security Officer John Bilich added. “Detectives from the Port Authority Police Department along with FBI Agents, and the Queens DA’s Office displayed unrelenting dedication and commitment to solving this case and making sure that the perpetrators will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”