Long Island will receive $3.65 million from the state for projects to project farmland, New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced Monday (July 18) on Long Island, following a tour and listening session with farmers in the region.

More than $38 million in total is being awarded to strengthen New York’s agricultural industry through the Farmland Protection Implementation Grants program.

Forty awarded projects will receive grants for projects to protect a total of 11,772 acres of farmland across the state, helping to keep agricultural land in production and ensure the long-term viability of New York’s farming operations.

“We must continue to protect New York’s precious farmland so our agricultural footprint can grow and so our producers can thrive for generations to come,” Hochul said.

“I am proud that we supported the Farmland Protection program in this year’s budget with an increased allocation, demonstrating our commitment to York’s agriculture industry.”

The state expects to protect 12,000 acres of farmland for continued agricultural use, including on Long Island, as a result of the funding.

“Protecting our state’s farmlands is one of the most important things we can do to maintain the economic viability of the state’s agricultural industry,” said Lieutenant Governor Delgado.

“The Farmland Protection Implementation program promotes continued agricultural use of these land and the 40 new projects that have been selected will help ensure the long-term sustainability of our state’s farmers.”

The awarded projects support the state’s top priorities, including food security, climate resiliency, and source water protection. Eligibility criteria for the program was expanded to include the agroforestry, equine, and wine sectors.

“The awardees announced in this round are also for the first time inclusive of the agroforestry or equine industries, allowing us to reach farms we may not have traditionally reached in years past,” State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball noted.

On Long Island, two projects of the Peconic Land Trust received a total of$3,656,018 to protect 15 acres of farmland.

One of the projects is aimed at protecting six acres on Barras Farm (vegetable operation), currently owned by Peconic Land Trust with ownership to be transferred to the current farm operator upon the closing of this conservation easement.

The second project, awarded two million dollars, is intended to protect nine acres on Zoumas Farm.