At least 16 people have been wounded in a Tuesday morning rush hour shooting attack at the 36th Street station in Brooklyn’s Sunset Park neighborhood. Of those, at least 10 people were shot, two with critical wounds. Eight people are listed in stable condition at NYU Langone Medical Center in Brooklyn.

The attacker escaped.

Multiple people shot at 36 street station by two people in #sunsetpark. All are currently being transported to the hospital #NewYork #Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/3Va2iXf0JQ — Derek French Photo (@derekcfrench) April 12, 2022

The attack is being investigated as an act of terrorism, according to Newsweek.

The gunman opened fire in a subway at the 36th Street station for the D, N and R lines in Sunset Park at around 8:30 am, just as children were going to school and their parents traveling to their work places. Five people were shot at the 25th Street station as well, according to the New York Daily News.

Very dramatic video from the incident as the subway arrived at 36th St Sunset Park in Brooklyn. #brooklyn #shooting #nyc pic.twitter.com/5cOdeYPIb1 — Kristoffer Kumm (@Kristofferkumm) April 12, 2022

Multiple smoke devices were used, and at least one smoke bomb was set off on the N train prior to its arrival at the station, ABC News reported.

The perpetrator was described as a black male, about 5 feet 5 inches tall, 180 pounds, wearing what appeared to be an MTA uniform with dark blue clothing, an orange vest and a gas mask, and carrying a bag.

As of 11:30 am, he was still at large.

Multiple photos showing blood on the platform and wounded lying in several locations are appearing on social media.

There were also unconfirmed reports of an explosion at the scene. Smoke was seen at the platform for the D, N and R lines. “Someone lit a fire on the N Line,” a Twitter user reported. The perpetrator “tossed a smoke bomb into an R train and shot five passengers at 25th Street in Sunset Park,” the New York Daily News reported.

Dozens of police vehicles with flashing lights stretched at least four blocks down the street, with crowds of first responders, police and other law enforcement personnel gathered on the street around the subway station.

Police have also been reviewing security camera footage and videos from social media to determine what happened and to identify the shooter.

An FDNY spokesperson told reporters multiple “undetonated devices” were found as well, and the NYPD bomb squad was summoned. No active explosive devices were found at the scene, police noted.

Police are hunting for the gunman, who fled in the subway. It’s not yet known whether there were accomplices and if so, who and where they are. A motive has not yet been established.

The NYPD asked New Yorkers to avoid the area of 36th Street and 4th Avenue in Brooklyn and to “expect emergency vehicles and delays in the surrounding area.”

President Joe Biden is being updated on the situation.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is on the scene, and the FBI responded as well. The Joint Terrorism Task Force — comprised of 50 federal, state and local agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security — is working together with NYPD on the situation, ABC News reported.

Multiple local schools are under “shelter in place” orders.

Service was halted on the D, N and R lines. Riders were told to expect major delays on the B/D/F N/Q/R lines, and were advised to take the bus or use alternate subway lines.

“There is no D service between Grand St and Bay 50 St in both directions.

“There is extremely limited D service running on the F line between W 4 Stand Coney Island.

“Many southbound D trains will end at 2 Av on the F line and turn back to provide northbound service,” NYC Transit said.