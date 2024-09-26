Photo Credit: Marc Gronich

New York City Mayor Eric Adams was indicted on Wednesday (Sept. 25, 2024) by a grand jury on charges connected to a federal investigation that has shaken his administration and led to the resignations of several high-ranking city officials.

“I am innocent, and I will fight this,” Adams said. Adams will surrender to authorities early next week, sources said.

A defiant Eric Adams responded in a taped message after he became the first sitting mayor in New York City history to be indicted while in office. pic.twitter.com/xNlCYQkZmB — New York Post (@nypost) September 26, 2024

“I always knew that if I stood my ground for New Yorkers that I would be a target — and a target I became,” Adams said in a statement. “If I am charged, I am innocent, and I will fight this with every ounce of my strength and spirit.”

Details about the charges were not revealed, but were believed to be connected to allegations the Turkish government illegally donated funds to the mayor’s electoral campaign in exchange for approval of the Turkish Consulate in the city, sources said.

Adams, his campaign and City Hall all received subpoenas from federal prosecutors early this summer, requesting information about the mayor’s overseas travel and potential connections to the Turkish government.

The FBI also raided the offices of a Queens mall that hosted Adams campaign operations.

Federal agents seized Adams’ phones and iPad as he was leaving an event in Manhattan nearly a year ago. Investigators also searched the homes of a top Adams campaign fundraiser and a member of his administration’s international affairs office.

More than dozen members of the Adams administration, including two deputy mayors, were visited by federal agents who confiscated cell phones and other devices as well as documents.

Recent federal raids targeted the recently-resigned NYPD Police Commissioner Edward Caban and Timothy Pearson, a top mayoral adviser and former high-ranking New York Police Department official. Adams formerly served as a police captain with the NYPD.

The home of Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Philip Banks was also visited by law enforcement earlier this month, as was David Banks, twin brother of New York City’s Public School Chancellor, and New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwi Vasanwho. Both of the latter announced they will step down at the end of 2024 after visits from federal investigators.

FBI agents raided two Bronx homes owned by top mayoral aide Winnie Greco, city director of Asian Affairs, this past February, and raided the Manhattan home of New York City first deputy mayor Sheena Wright.

The city’s chief counsel, Lisas Zornberg, announced her resignation on September 15. Attorney for the Office of the Mayor and City Hall, Zornberg advised Adams and other city officials on legal strategy since July 2023. “I am deeply grateful to Mayor Adams for giving me the opportunity to serve the city, and I strongly support the work he has done and continues to do for New Yorkers,” Zornberg said in announcing her resignation.

None of the officials involved have been charged with a crime. The FBI and the US Attorney’s office in Manhattan both declined to comment.

All recent mayors from David Dinkins to Bill de Blasio have faced some type of corruption investigation, but all those probes ended with, at worst, lower-level aides being slapped with charges, the New York Post reported.

If Adams is forced to resign, Public Advocate Jumaane Williams would become acting mayor. A special election would be held, unless it falls within the 90-day window preceding the upcoming primary election on June 24, 2025.

Strong Supporter of New York’s Jewish Community and State of Israel

Adams has long been a strong supporter of the Jewish community in his city, and has stood firm against pro-terror elements to advocate for the State of Israel.

Adams met during a three-day visit to Israel in August 2023 with a group of Jewish, Muslim, and Christian religious leaders representing a diverse range of communities that comprise Israel’s vibrant social fabric at an interfaith and intercultural reception in Jerusalem hosted by the Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) in partnership with the UJA-Federation of New York.

NYC Mayor Eric Adams Calls for an Action Plan Against Hate at Jerusalem Interfaith Reception

During his visit to Israel, Adams urged startup business owners in Tel Aviv not to abandon their home country. The comment came amid massive protests by the left — which included many business owners and startups — who opposed the judicial reform that was being launched by the right-wing government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

NYC Mayor Urges Tel Aviv Biz Leaders, ‘Don’t Abandon What Your Parents Built’

The mayor urged the Israeli business owners “not to abandon” the country their parents built.

When the Iranian-backed Hamas terrorist organization in Gaza invaded Israel and slaughtered 1,200 people on October 7, 2023, kidnapping 251 others as hostages, Adams spoke out against the terror at a rally held to support the Jewish State.

Crown Heights activist Yaacov Behrman said in a statement that he is praying for the mayor, elected city officials, and New York. Adams, who previously served as Brooklyn Borough President, has long been a strong supporter of the city’s Jewish community.

My father, of blessed memory, once told me, “We don’t make friends; we make family.” @ericadamsfornyc and his team have been family for many years. This is a painful time. I pray for the Mayor, NYC elected officials, and for New York. — Yaacov Behrman (@ChabadLubavitch) September 26, 2024

