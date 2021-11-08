Photo Credit: Miguel Ángel Sanz / Unsplash

The State of New York is slated to receive $170 billion of the new $1.2 trillion infrastructure package passed late last Friday by Congress.

The measure has already been approved by the Senate and is now heading to the desk of President Joe Biden for his signature.

In all seriousness, the bipartisan infrastructure bill is a huge win for New York. Thank you to the members of our Congressional delegation who voted in favor of:

✅ Jobs

✅ Broadband

✅ Climate resiliency

✅ Renewable energy

✅ Transit

— Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) November 6, 2021

New York is expected to use $12.5 billion of the funding it receives to improve transportation infrastructure such as roads, highways and bridges, as well as to create charging stations in the state for electric-powered vehicles.

Congress has made good on its promise to deliver on infrastructure funding — meaning New York will be able to make critical investments in roads, bridges, water and energy infrastructure. — Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) November 6, 2021

The bipartisan infrastructure bill delivers big for New York,” wrote Hochul in a series of tweets. “Here’s how:

$11.5B for highways & bridges

$1.9B for bridge replacement

$10.6B mass transit

$175M for electric vehicle infrastructure

Nearly $1B for airports

“We’ll be able to invest in our water and energy programs:

$2.6B for clean water

$1.6B for drinking water & lead pipe replacement

$100M for broadband

$431M for clean energy & weatherization

“The legislation also has new funding New York will apply for,” she added, “including:

$23B for new subway service

$6.25 billion for clean school & transit buses

$11B for rail in the Northeast

$3.5 billion for environmental remediation

“New Yorkers deserve 21st-century infrastructure,” she added. “The bipartisan infrastructure bill will be absolutely transformative for our state.”

Biden told reporters last week that the bill will “rebuild America” by improving highways, airports, water supplies and internet services, among other infrastructure.