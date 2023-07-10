Photo Credit: Pixabay

At least one person has died in New York after “tidal wave-like” floodwaters swept her away in a torrential downpour that drenched parts of the Hudson Valley this weekend.

The woman, who was in her thirties, was killed when she tried to escape her home in Orange County together with her dog as floodwaters surrounded the house, dislodging boulders that smashed into the structure.

Advertisement





The woman’s dog and two other family members survived, according to PIX 11.

Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency in Orange and Ontario Counties due to the flooding.

The Monsey area – home to multiple Orthodox Jewish communities – came under a deluge as well, absorbing nearly 12 inches of rain on Sunday. Dozens of vehicles were damaged, dams drowned, and roads swamped under a tidal wave of floodwater.

Miraculously, the Stony Point synagogue, Beit HaKnesset Oholei Yosef Yitzhak was also surrounded by flood waters, but then suddenly the tide began to recede and concerned worshipers were able to see that despite the flooding, the synagogue suffered no damage.

Not so in other areas, however.

“State personnel are on the ground and supporting local response efforts,” Hochul said. “New Yorkers in impacted regions should do everything they can to avoid flooded roads and stay alert for additional weather.”

The rain and flooding damaged roads and interrupted rail service during the Monday morning commute in Rockland County. The Palisades Parkway was closed from Exit 14 to Long Mountain Traffic Circle.

Six hikers and dozens of drivers had to be rescued, according to Rockland County Executive Ed Day.

Commuters were advised to check local traffic and transit reports before starting out for work.

New Yorkers were being warned to “never attempt to drive on a flooded road. Turn around and go another way. If water begins to rise rapidly around you in your car, abandon the vehicle immediately.

“Do not underestimate the power of fast-moving water,” the warning added. “Two feet of fast-moving flood water will float your car, and water moving at two miles per hour can sweep cars off a road or bridge.”