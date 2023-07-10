Photo Credit: Lt. Col. E. / IDF

Israeli and US Air Force pilots are training for aerial combat “at a distance” that is likely part of preparations for battle, if necessary, with Iran.

The two forces began a joint drill Sunday night as part of the “Juniper Oak” series of military exercises that also took place this past January.

Advertisement





The initial bilateral Juniper Oak exercise held five months ago was considered the largest such partnered military drill in history.

This week’s exercise will include several scenarios, including attacking strategic depth targets and achieving aerial superiority in space and cyber defense against a variety of threats, the Israel Air Force said.

Aerial refueling is being carried out using US refueling planes, with the participation of a KC46 refueling plane.

“The exercise is continuing and is strengthening the operational cooperation between the militaries,” the IAF said in a statement.

“It is taking place as part of the series of exercises by the IDF, together with the US Army’s Central Command (CENTCOM).”