Photo Credit: Simcha Eichenstein via Twitter

New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie was hosted Wednesday by Assembly member Simcha Eichenstein for a tour of the Midwood and Boro Park sections of Brooklyn.

Thank you Speaker @CarlHeastie for visiting my district and meeting with many wonderful members of our community. From the special ed teachers to the selfless Hatzalah volunteers and the Holocaust survivors, your support greatly enhances their ability to serve and inspire. pic.twitter.com/0DHjuDRIyI — Simcha Eichenstein (@SEichenstein) November 17, 2021

Eichenstein arranged the tour to familiarize Heastie with the issues facing his district.

“From the special ed teachers to the selfless Hatzalah volunteers and the Holocaust survivors, your support greatly enhances their ability to serve and inspire, Eichenstein told Heastie.

In response, Heastie wrote in a tweet, “Talking with holocaust survivors today at Nachas Healthnet with colleague [Simcha] Eichenstein.

“Thank you Simcha for hosting my visit. Those wearing the disgusting anti-Semitic symbols last weekend in front of my friend Jeffrey Dinowitz’s office should to listen these stories,” he added.

The two lawmakers spent the day speaking with community leaders and local residents to build knowledge about the communities in the district and the numerous nonprofit organizations located therein.