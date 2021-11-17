Photo Credit: Simcha Eichenstein via Twitter
New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie and Assembly member Simcha Eichenstein speak with local residents and community leaders in Midwood and Boro Park, Brooklyn on November 17, 2021

New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie was hosted Wednesday by Assembly member Simcha Eichenstein for a tour of the Midwood and Boro Park sections of Brooklyn.

Eichenstein arranged the tour to familiarize Heastie with the issues facing his district.

“From the special ed teachers to the selfless Hatzalah volunteers and the Holocaust survivors, your support greatly enhances their ability to serve and inspire, Eichenstein told Heastie.

In response, Heastie wrote in a tweet, “Talking with holocaust survivors today at Nachas Healthnet with colleague [Simcha] Eichenstein.

“Thank you Simcha for hosting my visit. Those wearing the disgusting anti-Semitic symbols last weekend in front of my friend Jeffrey Dinowitz’s office should to listen these stories,” he added.

The two lawmakers spent the day speaking with community leaders and local residents to build knowledge about the communities in the district and the numerous nonprofit organizations located therein.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
