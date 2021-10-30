Photo Credit: Billie Ward / Wikimedia

Twenty-six fire stations were shut down across the city of New York at 7:30 am Saturday due to staffing shortages caused by the city’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, according to the New York Post.

Five of the companies are on Staten Island, according to GOP Congress member Nicole Malliotakis, who warned the previous day that if Mayor Bill de Blasio “chooses to lock firefighters, police officers & other first responders, New Yorkers will feel the impact & be less safe.” She warned that any harm that came to city residents due to a slower emergency response would be on the mayor’s hands.

?As of 7:30am this morning, 26 @FDNY companies are closed including 5 in my district due to @NYCMayor locking out unvaccinated firefighters. If someone dies due to a slower emergency response, it’s on Bill de Blasio and his overreaching mandates. I hope this fool fixes it ASAP! — Nicole Malliotakis (@NMalliotakis) October 30, 2021

Advertisement



Shut down fire stations included one in Crown Heights, another in Brownsville, one in Long Island City and one in Lower Manhattan, in addition to the five on Staten Island and others.

The current vaccination rate for all FDNY members is 77%. 72% of Firefighters, 84% of EMTs and Paramedics, and 90% of civilian employees. pic.twitter.com/f5d8tBATLX — FDNY (@FDNY) October 30, 2021