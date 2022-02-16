Photo Credit: NYC Mayor's Office / YouTube screen grab

Former Democratic New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has decided he will not make a run for Congress in the next election.

De Blasio made the announcement via Twitter on Tuesday, saying he had decided to focus on “advocating” instead.

“I’ve represented the neighborhoods of the 11th CD for years and I love the people who live here. It was gratifying to connect with community and elected leaders while I considered a run. I’m certain a progressive can win this seat and serve us in Washington,” de Blasio wrote in his tweet.

“Back in January, I made a decision to focus on advocating for policies that would continue to drive down income inequality in New York – one of my proudest achievements. I’m going to stick with that decision – it was the right one then and it remains so.”

De Blasio’s 11th Congressional District in Park Slope was redrawn recently under a plan passed by the State Legislature and signed into law by Governor Kathy Hochul.

A number of liberal neighborhoods, including Park Slope, were added to Staten Island, which is more on the Conservative side.

The primary is set for June 28, 2022, with the filing deadline for candidates set for April 7. All US House districts are holding elections this year on November 8, including New York’s 11th Congressional District.