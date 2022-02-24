Photo Credit: S. Hermann & F. Richter / Pixabay

A vicious gang of five teenagers attacked an elderly yeshiva bus driver early Thursday morning in “what appears to be an unprovoked coordinated attack,” according to Boro Park Shomrim.

The gang attacked the driver as he entered his vehicle in the Borough Park section of Brooklyn to begin his morning run.

The gang was hanging out in the parking lot where the bus was parked, on 49th Street and 17th Avenue, according to BoroPark24.

The attackers severely beat up the elderly man, hitting him in the face and stomach, and on his arms before fleeing the scene on foot.

Bleeding and bruised, the victim was taken to Maimonides Medical Center, located in the neighborhood.

Anyone with information about this vicious attack is asked to please call detectives at the NYPD 66 Precinct and the Shomrim emergency hotline at 718-871-6666.