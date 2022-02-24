Photo Credit: S. Hermann & F. Richter / Pixabay
School bus (illustrative)

A vicious gang of five teenagers attacked an elderly yeshiva bus driver early Thursday morning in “what appears to be an unprovoked coordinated attack,” according to Boro Park Shomrim.

The gang attacked the driver as he entered his vehicle in the Borough Park section of Brooklyn to begin his morning run.

Advertisement

The gang was hanging out in the parking lot where the bus was parked, on 49th Street and 17th Avenue, according to BoroPark24.

The attackers severely beat up the elderly man, hitting him in the face and stomach, and on his arms before fleeing the scene on foot.

Bleeding and bruised, the victim was taken to Maimonides Medical Center, located in the neighborhood.

Anyone with information about this vicious attack is asked to please call detectives at the NYPD 66 Precinct and the Shomrim emergency hotline at 718-871-6666.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleIn The Merit Of The Righteous
Next articleTo Pray Like A Poor Person
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
Loading Facebook Comments ...