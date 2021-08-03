Photo Credit: David B. Gleason / Wikimedia

The US Pentagon moved to lockdown status at around 11:04 am local time Tuesday following a report of multiple gunshots fired in the nearby Metro station, according to the Associated Press.

The Pentagon Force Protection Agency — the police force for the Pentagon — said in a tweet that the Pentagon “currently is on lockdown due to an incident at the Pentagon Transit Center. We are asking the public to please avoid the area. More information will be forthcoming.”

The Transit station is on the grounds of the Pentagon but located outside the complex itself. The shooting reportedly took place at the Metro Bus platform.

The platform, used by multiple bus lines in the area, is “a major entrance to the Pentagon used by thousands of personnel every day entering and leaving the building,” according to CNN.

Dave Statter, who runs the Statter911 blog and Twitter account, said he heard multiple shots fired. He added that CPR was being performed on two people at the Pentagon Metro station. He documented his report with a video showing people on the ground near a Metrobus being treated.

More details to follow.