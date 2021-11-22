Photo Credit: Disclose.tv screengrab via Twitter

At least one person is dead and more than 20 people have been injured — some critically — after being struck in a ramming attack shortly before 5 pm Sunday afternoon in Waukwesha, Wisconsin, about 25 minutes west of Milwaukee.

A a red SUV plowed through the Waukesha Christmas Parade, mowing down happy marchers, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and multiple other media.

Eleven adults and 12 children were transported to six different hospitals, police said in a 9 pm news conference.

A person of interest has been identified by the authorities and is in custody, according to a statement by Waukesha Police Chief Daniel Thompson. No other information was released.

Mayor of Waukesha and police chief gave a brief statement to the press. Confirmed at least 20 injured and a “person of interest” in holding. pic.twitter.com/q7KqJm4DtN — Drake Bentley (@DrakeBentleyMJS) November 22, 2021

Video footage of the parade showed the SUV speeding through the parade, ramming into marchers, followed by several police cars.

WARNING: GRAPHIC FOOTAGE

TRIGGER WARNING: ?DISTURBING VIDEO?A viewer sent in horrifying video the moment a red SUV plowed through a crowd during the #Waukesha Holiday Parade. Its currently unclear how many people have been injured. Updates to come on @tmj4 pic.twitter.com/u6q10VgTJ1 — Taylor Lumpkin (@TaylorLumpkinTV) November 22, 2021

There were reports of shots fired as well, possibly by the occupants of the SUV, which was located a short time later.

Photos appear to show the red SUV involved in the Waukesha Holiday Parade incident. Follow updates here: https://t.co/sjcTvuk2Du pic.twitter.com/hfN0avE9Hp — CBS 58 News (@CBS58) November 22, 2021

Personnel from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were called to the scene in what police are calling a mass casualty incident.

“The FBI Milwaukee field office is aware of the reporting of an incident in Waukesha. The local and state authorities are leading the response,” an FBI spokesperson told ABC News.

At least 12 police units were deployed along with a dozen or more fire trucks and ambulances. Some of the injured self-transported to local hospitals and others were transported in police vehicles.

Police Chief Thompson said there are no further threats. However, several hours after the attack, the Waukesha Police Department sent an emergency alert that said: “If you are within a 1/2 mile radius of the 5 points downtown, shelter in place now. Wait for an all clear message.”

Chief Thompson later told reporters the reason for the alert had to do with the fact that police are “still canvassing” and carrying out their investigation in the area.

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers said in a statement posted to Twitter that he and his wife “are praying for Waukesha tonight and all the kids, families, and community members affected by this senseless act. I’m grateful for the first responders and folks who acted quickly to help, and we are in contact with local partners as we await more information.”

A family reunification center was set up at the Metro Transit Center on Bank Street.