Photo Credit: Social Security Administration / Public Domain / Wikimedia
Social Security card, circa 2000, illustrative

The US Social Security Administration (SSA) has some good news for those who receive benefits: those payments will rise by nearly six percent by next year.

On Wednesday, the agency announced that its beneficiaries will see a 5.9 percent increase in their monthly benefit checks – about $92 per month — beginning in January.

Advertisement

This the largest increase in social security payments since 1982, according to SSA data.

Nearly 70 million people are affected by the decision, which came in response to a spike in inflation cause by bottlenecks in the supply chain, worker shortages and other COVID-19 pandemic issues.

The consumer price index rose by 5.4 percent in September over the previous year – the largest annual gain since 2008.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleTo The Edge And Back: An Interview with Author Michael Tobin
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
Loading Facebook Comments ...