The Francis Scott Key Bridge, a steel arch-shaped continuous through truss bridge spanning the lower Patapsco River and outer Baltimore Harbor, carrying Maryland Route 695, collapsed early Tuesday, before sunset, after being struck by a Singaporean cargo ship.

Below is a livestream video of the port showing the lights of the cargo ship going dark, a little more than two minutes before the ship hits the bridge. Fast forward until you see the ship appearing in the left corner of the screen.

