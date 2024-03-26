Photo Credit: You Tube screenshot
Screenshot of the freighter hitting the Francis Scott Key Bridge.

The Francis Scott Key Bridge, a steel arch-shaped continuous through truss bridge spanning the lower Patapsco River and outer Baltimore Harbor, carrying Maryland Route 695, collapsed early Tuesday, before sunset, after being struck by a Singaporean cargo ship.

Below is a livestream video of the port showing the lights of the cargo ship going dark, a little more than two minutes before the ship hits the bridge. Fast forward until you see the ship appearing in the left corner of the screen.

Advertisement


Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleTrump Blames October 7 on Biden but Says Israel’s Fighting Back As It Did Was a ‘Big Mistake’
Next articleSa’ar Quits Gov’t, Claims Cabinet Managing War ‘Contrary to National Interest’
David Israel
David writes news at JewishPress.com.