Photo Credit: Asher Schwartz

The Twitter name of the US Ambassador to Israel changed on Wednesday, almost immediately following the “signoff” by Trump Administration US Ambassador to Israel (now former), David M. Friedman.

The change inspired an instant response from users on the social media site since it might have indicated a significant policy change.

However, after a lot of speculation and “tweeting” from people on the site, the Twitter name of the US Ambassador suddenly reverted to that used over the past two years.

So what really happened?

Here’s the deal: The change was allegedly the result of an automatic reversion to the account title that was in existence prior to May 2019.

Report: The name change in the Twitter account of the US Ambassador to Israel was made automatically by the Twitter company to the name that was in May 2019, and not by the Biden administration. https://t.co/PWAuudx47j — Andrew Bostom, MD, MS (@andrewbostom) January 20, 2021

The Biden Administration did not make the change, according to Twitter.

Needless to say, there has been a complete “Twitterstorm,” as mainstream media used to call it when former President Donald Trump used to express his views or tweet information on the platform.

The Biden administration already caused an international incident by changing Twitter handle of US ambassador to Israel but rapidly backtracked and changed it back as it was under Trump. pic.twitter.com/3yUsJy5prd — Mark Kennedy (@RealMarkKennedy) January 20, 2021

Some users have expressed their concerns / fears / joy / opinions, etc. that the Biden Administration has signaled that it does not consider any parts of “the West Bank and Gaza” as Israeli territory.

BREAKING: Biden Admin Changes U.S. Ambassador to Israel into "U.S. Ambassador to Israel, the West Bank, and Gaza" — Day 1 policy shift signals new admin does not consider any parts of these areas as Israeli territory https://t.co/m3O6j2nO68 pic.twitter.com/lcfLqCtZuX — Adam Kredo (@Kredo0) January 20, 2021

At the end, it appears that the entire issue may have been the result of a mistake of an embassy staff member.

Yes. Except the sense I get is that it's just an embassy staffer and not a directive from Washington. https://t.co/Md2saGcsdP — Lahav Harkov (@LahavHarkov) January 20, 2021

Stay tuned.