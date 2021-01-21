Photo Credit: Asher Schwartz

The Twitter name of the US Ambassador to Israel changed on Wednesday, almost immediately following the “signoff” by Trump Administration US Ambassador to Israel (now former), David M. Friedman.

The change inspired an instant response from users on the social media site since it might have indicated a significant policy change.

Advertisement

However, after a lot of speculation and “tweeting” from people on the site, the Twitter name of the US Ambassador suddenly reverted to that used over the past two years.

So what really happened?

Here’s the deal: The change was allegedly the result of an automatic reversion to the account title that was in existence prior to May 2019.

The Biden Administration did not make the change, according to Twitter.

Needless to say, there has been a complete “Twitterstorm,” as mainstream media used to call it when former President Donald Trump used to express his views or tweet information on the platform.

Some users have expressed their concerns / fears / joy / opinions, etc. that the Biden Administration has signaled that it does not consider any parts of “the West Bank and Gaza” as Israeli territory.

At the end, it appears that the entire issue may have been the result of a mistake of an embassy staff member.

Stay tuned.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleBusiness As Usual Or Roman Rules?
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
Loading Facebook Comments ...