Title: Brick by Brick: Building an Ahavas Yisrael Mindset One Story at a Time

Edited by Joan and Gwen Zlotnick

Mosaica Press

Brick by Brick: Building an Ahavas Yisrael Mindset One Story at a Time (Mosaica Press) is a moving, inspiring, and timely collection of stories and essays on the topic of ahavas Yisrael edited by Joan and Gwen Zlotnick, who are mother and daughter-in-law. They have compiled personal stories of unlikely relationships between Jews who have different outlooks and lifestyles but develop meaningful and sometimes deep, or even life-altering, connections with one another. There are also essays about the efforts of particular individuals and organizations dedicated to working toward building bridges between different religious communities. The contributors are themselves eclectic, seasoned and first-time authors, rabbis and laymen, religious and secular, Modern Orthodox, black hat, chassidim, Americans and Israelis. Taken together, the pieces present a tapestry, weaving together disparate segments of the Jewish people and demonstrating that, despite our differences, we are one people.

Everyone will have his or her favorite stories. I especially enjoyed those that are grouped in pairs. Full disclosure: my wife, Shelly Mohl, contributed one of those paired stories. Her piece, about our experiences in the founding and development of the Yeshivah of Manhattan Beach (in Brooklyn, N.Y.), was presented along with a moving and powerful story by Margalit Romano, who described her harrowing experiences as a child and claimed that her life was saved by the care and support she received from the staff at the school.

Another of these paired stories that left a lasting impression on me were Building Community: Jewish Mothers Journey Together and A Life Altering Experience, by Dena Levie and Michelle Mandlebaum respectively. The first story describes the creation of Momentum, a kiruv organization that runs trips to Eretz Yisrael for mothers who are interested in learning more about what it means to be Jewish. The second story is an account by one of the attendees, whose life was profoundly changed by her trip to Israel and the subsequent and ongoing support provided to create a community of women looking to grow their connection to Hashem and also to each other.

The stand-alone personal accounts were no less compelling. Among my favorites was How a Chassidic Woman Changed my Life in a Hospital Waiting Room by Elizabeth Savetsky. This engaging story describes how a chance encounter led to a powerful conversation that drives home the idea that, despite our differences, there is so much more we have in common as Jews and that there is so much we can gain from each other.

Different but very enlightening were several pieces about organizations that make Herculean efforts to promote ahavas Yisrael. One I found especially informative was the backstory of the Siyum HaShas that took place in MetLife Stadium in January, 2000. This piece described how deliberately and sensitively each aspect of the event was planned to include, welcome, and accommodate the needs of so many different types of Jews.

What motivated the Zlotnicks to write this book? We need only to look at its title, Brick by Brick: Building an Ahavas Yisrael Mindset One Story at a Time, to answer this question. It suggests that no effort, big or small, to reach out to our fellow Jews is insignificant. Right now, In the aftermath of October 7th, we have seen a huge upsurge of support for our brothers and sisters in Israel. That Jews of different backgrounds and with different levels of religious observance are coming together in ways that a few months ago we could not have begun to imagine gives us hope that the geula is closer than ever. We have an amazing opportunity now to build on this momentum. One way to do this is by reading Brick by Brick, which will surely inspire us to do our share.