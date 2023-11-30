Photo Credit: Artscroll Mesorah Publications

Title: Rav Chaim Kanievsky: Living a Life of Halachah, The Day-to-Day Customs of the Sar HaTorah

By Rabbi Avraham Yeshaya Shteinman

Artscroll Mesorah Publications

In the beautiful new coffee table book, Rav Chaim Kanievsky: Living a Life of Halachah, Artscroll illustrates for us the everyday life of the late gadol ha’dor, Rav Chaim Kanievsky, zt”l. Written by Rabbi Avraham Yeshaya Shteinman, Rav Chaim’s grandson, this volume is categorized by chapter from “Waking Up” to “Hamapil;” “Erev Shabbos Preparations” to “Motzoi Shabbos; “Brissim” and, lehavdil, “Yizkor,” among other practices of the Sar HaTorah. For example, there is a photo of Rav Chaim writing a letter while sitting with a covered cup; this was in case he had to leave the room to check a source and thus did not want to leave an uncovered liquid unattended.

In one section, Rav Chaim is seen standing during the Aseres HaDibros while learning Shnayim Mikra (source: Minhagei HaChida, Hilchos Krias HaTorah 36). Additionally, the source is given for Rav Chaim’s not saying the beracha upon seeing a tzaddik when he was visiting his father-in-law, Rav Yosef Shalom Elyashiv, zt”l; this was because one does not say a beracha when seeing someone often and whom one constantly receives reports about. Rav Chaim did however recite this beracha in later years. Once Rav Chaim was asked if two gedolim must make the beracha upon seeing each other; he responded in the affirmative and added, with a smile, “Once one rav wanted to make the beracha on another rav, and that rav replied, Please have in mind to be motzi me.”

While not intended to be a source for halacha l’maaseh, this book should be a springboard for discussion: always ask your rav what to do in your situation. This large yet accessible volume is perfect for all ages and makes the perfect gift for any occasion. Each paragraph can be read and understood on its own, but in reading the whole sefer, one can begin to have insight into the life and practices of Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky, someone who lived his entire life within “the four amos of halacha” (Berachos 8a). We can all learn from and live in a way that is directed and defined by halacha and the poskim.

Indeed, Rav Chaim showed great deference to his wife, Rebbetzin Batsheva, ob”m, who would light one or two Shabbos candles filled with olive oil in memory of her mother, Rebbetzin Sheina Chaya Elyashiv. Rav Chaim continued this practice after the passing of his wife. We also see rare photographs of Rav Chaim with his father, Rav Yaakov Yisroel Kanievsky, the Steipler Gaon, zt”l, as well as pictures of Rav Chaim with his father-in-law. Rav Chaim would follow in the mesorah of those who came before him, while adapting to the present situation. For example, he would not recite karbanos before Mincha if he was running late. If he had already accepted Shabbos, he would not cut hair for an upsherin. Throughout his life, Rav Chaim dedicated himself to what was expected at that moment, within the bounds of halacha. We too can follow this path.

This author witnessed Rav Chaim davening weekday Mincha at the Lederman Shul some 18 years ago. Rav Chaim “limited” his Shemoneh Esrei to 20 minutes, no doubt out of deference to the olam. Similarly, Rav Chaim would refrain from privately doing melachos d’araisa on the second day of Yom Tov for chutz l’aretz, as was his uncle, Rav Avraham Yeshaya Karelitz’s (the Chazon Ish, zt”l) custom. However, Rav Chaim would accept a ride without opening or closing the car door. He would even wear Yom Tov levush, such as his famous shtreimel.

Rav Chaim was not bound by the dictates of this world; he was heard to recite Torah passages in his sleep. In accordance with the Rambam (Hilchos Deos, 4:5), Rav Chaim would begin sleeping on his left side and then switch to his right side at the end of the night. These acts, among many others, teach us how to carry on our lives in every moment. When traveling Rav Chaim would try to stop and get out of the car to say Tefillas HaDerech; if this was not possible, he would try to say it when the car was stopped. If this was not feasible, he would recite it while the car was moving. We see the great access the publishers had as a photograph of Rav Chaim standing at the side of a highway to say Tefillas HaDerech was likely taken by one of the passengers of the car. Further insight into the rav’s life is displayed in how he would eat the special fruits and vegetables of Shabbos Tu B’Shvat during the morning seudah, right after Hamotzi.

Rav Chaim Kanievsky showed great sensitivity to the deceased, holding that one should not recite Tehillim at a gravesite; instead, as shown in one photograph, he said Tehillim for his late father-in-law on a path overlooking his grave. This is because we don’t want to insult the deceased, who cannot acquire mitzvos. Rav Chaim balanced two worlds: the demands of this one and Olam Haba. Yet, as is demonstrated in Gemara Yevamos, a tzaddik is alive in both worlds even after passing, if we learn his works (97a).

By learning about Rav Chaim and trying to emulate his ways, we are creating zechusim for him. Whether coming or going, getting up or going to sleep, there is much to be learned and elevated from the ways of our great leader of this generation, may his memory be for a blessing.