Title: The Jewish Meditation Companion

By: Rabbi Yisroel Juskowitz

Independently Published

In his remarkable new book The Jewish Meditation Companion, Rabbi Yisroel Juskowitz takes a fresh, vibrant, and hands-on approach to the ancient practice of Jewish meditation. The book covers a wide range of topics, such as an in-depth look at the connection between Jewish meditation and the Jewish soul, sources for meditation in the Torah, a brief history of Jewish meditation throughout history including contemporary sources, physiological benefits of meditation, the connection between meditation and music, and the benefits of achieving higher consciousness to develop a more meaningful connection with Hashem. There are also chapters on unique meditation ideas, as well as samples of guided meditations to help make them more accessible to the everyday man.

Rabbi Juskowitz shares many insightful Torah ideas throughout the book, but the idea I most connect with is his discussion about the dichotomy of Jewish practice and faith, and how it relates to Jewish meditation. The theme throughout Jewish life is that we very much stay within the physical world we live in, but elevate it; and through that we can have a transcendental experience that is uniquely Jewish. For example, we drink wine on Purim and Pesach, and yet we are elevating the physical pleasures of wine and use it as a vehicle to get closer to our Creator. In fact, nearly all of the Jewish holidays as well as Shabbos use elements of the physical world to enhance our Jewish experience. The author connects this idea to Jewish meditation. We put the body and mind in a very relaxed state in order to listen to the soul within us. But we don’t believe in depriving the body of its nutrients, we just put it in its ideal state so the soul can listen more to its own “nutrients.” It is a beautiful way of looking at Judaism and meditation, and still through a Torah lens.

Rabbi Juskowitz uses a powerful example of this idea from the Torah story of Moshe speaking to G-d at the burning bush. One interpretation from classic Jewish commentaries is that G-d wanted Moshe to remove his shoes so his feet would directly touch the earth, to remind him that communication with the Divine is still very much rooted in the world we live in. But another commentator translates the world “naalacheh” commonly translated as “shoes” to actually mean “shackles.” Thus G-d was actually telling Moshe that to have a relationship with Him, he had to leave his physical existence behind, so he can soar to the Heavens. It is a beautiful way to look at both Judaism and the role Jewish meditation plays within Jewish tradition.

Jewish meditation is a vital component of Jewish life. It is built into the very structure of the daily life of the Jew – from prayer three times a day, to the recital of blessings, song and dance, and deep mystical meditations. Combining all of this into one well researched and organized book, Rabbi Juskowitz has truly created a one-stop self-help work to assist those who are seeking a deeper understanding of, and familiarity with, Jewish meditation. Today, with the ever-increasing pull of an interconnected world tugging at the mind from all sides, the importance of authentic Torah-based meditation becomes clear, and this book aims to bring this crucial yet often overlooked element of Jewish life back to mainstream Judaism.

