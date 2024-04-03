In response to the October 7th attack on Israel, and rising anti-Semitism around the world, Birthright Israel and OpenDor Media are formally partnering to engage alumni and program participants, to inspire and educate young Jews, their connection to Israel and the Jewish people, and to empower them for continued connection and learning.

Advertisement





New York, April 1, 2024 —Birthright Israel and OpenDor Media today announced a strategic partnership, in which OpenDor Media will provide Jewish and Israel-related content from their UNPACKED division to participants and alumni of Birthright Israel with the goal of a deeper connection with their Jewish identity, Israel, and the Jewish people, through continuous engagement and learning.

This partnership comes at a critical time, following the tragic events of October 7th, underscoring the urgent need for balanced and nuanced educational material that can counter the surge in global anti-Semitism. The aim is to equip young Jews with educational content which will aid in their personal development but also, crucially, in their ability to facilitate meaningful conversations with their peers.

The partnership will unlock and leverage OpenDor Media’s comprehensive library of impactful UNPACKED content with access to hundreds of thousands of alumni to digital edutainment content which has, to date, over 44 million YouTube video views, more than 1.4 million podcast downloads and over 23.6 million TikTok views.

Participants will gain immediate access through the Beyond Birthright Israel app, with further resources available post-trip and to the rest of the alumni base. This ensures that the participants’ journey of discovery and connection extends well beyond their Birthright experience in Israel.

Gidi Mark, CEO of Birthright Israel said: “In the wake of the harrowing events of October 7th, and amidst a rising tide of global anti-Semitism, we’re proud to partner with the premier source of Jewish and Israel related educational content to support the continued growth of the next generation of Jewish leaders”.

Andrew Savage, CEO of OpenDor Media said: “This partnership represents a milestone in Jewish educational outreach. In times like these, when the need for connection and understanding is more crucial than ever, we’re proud to take a leading role alongside Birthright Israel. Providing their alumni with direct and continuous access to balanced educational content promises to strengthen the bonds between young Jews and Israel, and ensures that the journey of discovery continues to flourish and grow well beyond when the trip participants touch back down in their respective countries. Together, we are connecting the past and the future, ensuring that every participant carries forward the torch of Jewish heritage with pride and knowledge.”

__________________

About OpenDor Media: For well over a decade, OpenDor Media has been at the forefront of producing engaging, informative, and inspiring Jewish- and Israel-related educational media, bringing ideas, values, and stories to life for a global audience of millions. Through a network of educational institutions, communal organizations, and digital channels, OpenDor Media enhances the understanding and enduring personal connection of young Jews and their peers to Judaism, Israel, and the Jewish people. https://opendormedia.org/

About Birthright Israel: Birthright Israel began with a bold idea—offering a free, life-changing trip to Israel for young Jewish adults between the ages of 18 and 26 and, in doing so, transforming the Jewish future. Our mission is to provide all young Jewish adults with opportunities for transformative and immersive shared experiences in Israel and a foundation for ongoing Jewish connection. Today, Birthright Israel is the largest educational tourism organization in the world that has given over 850,000 journeys to the magical state of Israel.