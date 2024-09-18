Photo Credit: Jewish Press

At this time of year, the word dodi immediately leads me to think of the teaching that the letters used for the month of Elul – aleph, lamed, vav and lamed, also matches the letters of the phrase “Ani L’dodi V’dodi Li,” I am my beloved’s and my beloved is mine (Song of Songs 6:3).

A beautiful imagery developed from Chabad thought envisions G-d being in the field and this is our opportunity to come closer to Hashem, so to speak, panim el panim, face to face. Thus, this phrase not only references the love of a couple for each other but also the close relationship and love between us and Hashem. But equally inspiring is another explanation that connects the letters of Elul to the verse found in the Purim Megillah: Ish L’re’ehu U’Matanot L’Evyonim – aleph, lamed, vav and lamed … sending portions to one another and gifts to the poor” (Esther 9:22).

It is a reminder that as much as we need to repair our relationship with Hashem, this is also a timely moment for acts of chesed and tzedakah to our fellow human beings. It takes on even greater importance this year given what our brothers and sisters in Israel are going through. As we begin to work on our relationship bein adam laMakom, between us and Hashem, it also becomes that moment to focus on bein adam l’chaveiro, between us and our friends, family or even to total strangers. Elul and its focus on Hashem and those that are dodi, beloved, is an opportune time to get a jump start on what the High Holidays are all about.

