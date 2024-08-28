Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Forshpayz. The ultimate Jewish warm-up act. Before the main event (aka dinner), you’ve got forshpayz – a Yiddish term for appetizers. In a Jewish American 20th-century context, forshpayz is where the real action happens. Forget your basic chips and dip. This is where smoked fish, pickled herring, and kugel get the spotlight. Forshpayz is an appetizer with chutzpah.

Picture this: It’s Sunday morning, you’ve just grabbed bagels and lox from your favorite appetizing shop. That smoked salmon? Forshpayz. Cream cheese schmear? Forshpayz. Whitefish salad? Forshpayz. This isn’t just any starter; it’s a whole production number. You nosh, you chat, you plot your next attack on the kugel. Forshpayz isn’t just food, it’s a way to extend the fun before you hit the heavy stuff – like brisket.

Advertisement





In 20th-century Jewish American households, forshpayz transformed gatherings into multi-act affairs. You couldn’t just jump straight to the main course. Where’s the build-up? The suspense? Forshpayz set a the tone – a culinary overture that says, “Buckle up, we’re just getting started.”

So, the next time you munch on a bagel with a dollop of whitefish spread, remember: You’re indulging in a little Jewish American forshpayz magic. And the main course can wait.

Share this article on WhatsApp: