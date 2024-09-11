Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Ah, yes, a word I rarely use when referring to mine. My mother-in-law is Greek, and it just wouldn’t fly. Aside from being a Yiddish term that you either did or did not grow up with, it can also often be used humorously or sarcastically. For instance, try this one: “Why was Adam in Gan Eden? Because he didn’t have a shvigger.”

The Gemara teaches us about the mother-in-law relationship in Meseches Shabbos (26a), where a mother-in-law tells her daughter-in-law to use some afarsimon (balsam) oil as a perfume and then to light the Shabbos candles. As you can imagine, the story had an explosive ending. There are many ways to look at the message the Gemara is sending. One particular outlook I appreciate is that it demonstrates the power of this bond. On the one hand, the relationship can be of the highest, most valuable caliber. The same afarsimon oil is lauded in many places for its luxury, beauty, and nobility. When tuned right, the mother-in-law relationship is of utmost value and harmony. And yet, the very same oil can be used as a source of combustion and destruction. The Gemara is reminding us of the potency of this unique relationship and that it must be treated with care.

