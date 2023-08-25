Photo Credit: David Katz/Jewish Press

Flushing, NY – As the U.S. Tennis Open serves up world-class matches and thrilling moments, it’s not just the players who are hitting the mark. Jewish Tennis enthusiasts with a hankering for kosher cuisine are once again in for a treat this year, thanks to the presence of Prime Kosher Sports, a leading kosher Sports vendor, with a portable located at the heart of the action in the US Open Food Village. With a menu that caters to diverse tastes, PKS is undoubtedly acing the culinary game.

Serving Up Tradition and Taste

Prime Kosher Sports has taken center stage as the go-to source for kosher dining at the U.S. Tennis Open. Renowned for its commitment to providing delectable kosher fare at Stadium venues, the vendor has become a fan-favorite for those seeking delicious options that align with their Kosher requirements being under strict Kosher supervision of the Kof-K with a Mashgiach Temidi on site.

At the heart of their menu lies a tantalizing array of offerings that bring a fusion of traditional Jewish cuisine and sports stadium favorites. Among the standout selections are the BBQ Brisket Sandwich and the Hot Pastrami Sandwich – both embodying the rich flavors and traditional Kosher foods. For those looking for lighter options, the Wraps and Sandwiches section offers a variety of choices, ensuring there’s something for every palate.

A Symphony of Choices

Prime Kosher Sports goes above and beyond to make sure that attendees of the U.S. Tennis Open have a plethora of options to choose from. The Italian Sausage with Peppers and Onions offers a tantalizing medley of flavors that’s sure to satisfy cravings. Classic favorites like Frankfurters are also on the menu, providing that authentic ballpark experience that fans love. And let’s not forget the beloved Potato Knish, adding a touch of nostalgia to the Kosher culinary lineup.

Culinary Grand Slam

Prime Kosher Sports’ participation at the U.S. Tennis Open has truly elevated the event’s culinary landscape. The PKS’ dedication to quality, flavor, and accessibility has struck a chord with both kosher adherents and food enthusiasts alike. In an interview with Eli Arje owner of Prime Kosher Sports, Mr. Arje stated “The community love we’ve received is so heartwarming and endearing. We really pride ourselves in giving our customers the best possible experience, servicing with the best product and the utmost love. We love what we do and we really love to see the smiles on everyone’s faces as they enjoy our product and service. It’s also a pleasure and honor to work with the Levys and USTA staff. They really give their heart and soul to this tournament. It’s tremendous to see how much prep and attention to detail goes into this.”

So, whether you’re seated in the stands, engrossed in a riveting match, or taking a leisurely stroll through the Food Village, don’t miss the chance to savor the sumptuous offerings from Prime Kosher Sports. It’s a winning match between tradition and taste that’s guaranteed to leave your taste buds cheering for more.