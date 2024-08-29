In an emotional evening at the U.S. Open, Argentinian Jewish tennis player Diego Schwartzman played his final Grand Slam match, bowing out in the first round against Frenchman Gael Monfils. The 32-year-old, who announced his retirement plans earlier this year, was treated to a heartwarming tribute, including a video montage of his career highlights and a framed photo collage.

Schwartzman, a proud Jewish athlete and grandson of Holocaust survivors, has often spoken about the strength and resilience he has drawn from his family’s history. His grandparents’ survival during World War II has been a source of inspiration for him throughout his career.

As he addressed the crowd, Schwartzman’s emotions were palpable. “I’m not supposed to cry now. I have to be strong,” he said, his voice cracking with emotion. It was a moment that resonated deeply with the audience, many of whom were aware of his remarkable family history.

Despite a strong start, taking the first set in a tiebreak, Schwartzman ultimately fell to Monfils in four sets. The Frenchman, 37, has been playing some of the best tennis of his life, coming off an impressive run in Cincinnati.

Schwartzman’s retirement marks the end of an era for Argentine tennis and the Jewish tennis community. He will play his final tournament on home turf in Buenos Aires in February 2025. Throughout his career, he reached a career-high ranking of No. 8 and won four titles, all on clay.

As he leaves the Grand Slam stage, Schwartzman will be remembered not only for his impressive tennis career but also for his remarkable story of resilience and determination, inspired by his family’s history.

