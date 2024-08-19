Photo Credit: Darren Carroll/USTA

Lina Glushko, a 24-year-old Israeli tennis player, is the only male or female player from Israel to feature on the 2024 US Open Qualifying Entry List. Currently ranked 307th out of 485 female players, Glushko will compete for one of the 16 alternate spots available for the main draw of the US Open.

Born in Israel to Ukrainian parents, Sergio and Olga, who migrated to Israel a year before her birth, Lina was introduced to tennis at a young age. Her parents, both tennis coaches, played a pivotal role in nurturing her talent. Lina also served in the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF). Lina’s older sister, Julia Glushko, is also a well-known tennis player who reached the 3rd round of the US Open in 2013.

As the sole representative of Israel on the qualifying lists, she carries the tennis achievements and aspirations of a nation at war with her. The competition for the coveted alternate spots will be fierce but being ranked so highly on the US Qualifying list in itself is a tremendous accomplishment for the State of Israel.

The US Open begins with Fan week from August 19-August 25 for more information visit usopen.org.

