The U.S. Open is back, and so is PKS, the premier kosher food vendor, returning to serve up a storm of delicious kosher cuisine to tennis enthusiasts and foodies alike. After a successful run in previous years and a staple vendor at numerous stadium venues, PKS is once again taking center court to provide a unique and satisfying dining experience for all attendees. This year’s menu boasts an impressive array of mouth-watering options, carefully crafted to satisfy a variety of tastes. From classic favorites to savory delights, PKS has something for everyone.

Highlights from the menu include:

Kosher Grill BBQ Brisket Sandwich

Hot Pastrami Sandwich

Italian Sausage with Peppers & Onions

All Beef Frankfurter

Potato Knish

Baked Pretzel

Wraps & Sandwiches

Candy

All food served by PKS is under the strict kosher supervision of the Kof-K, with a Mashgiach Temidi (full-time kosher supervisor) on site to ensure the highest standards of kashrus. The US Open has also proven to be hub for frum Jews, who flock to the tournament to enjoy the free Fan Week festivities, as well as the exciting matches throughout the tournament. PKS’s kosher offerings provide a welcoming and delicious option for this community, allowing them to focus on the tennis action without worrying about finding suitable food options.

