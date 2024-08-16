Photo Credit: Leah Aron / Jewish Press Staff

The Wheel at Icon Park in Orlando, Florida, is a must-visit attraction that offers an unforgettable experience. My family went to Icon Park at night when it was illuminated, creating a breathtaking sight. Fun fact: The wheel is an outstanding 400 feet high, making it one of the highest wheels in America!

My family included everyone from adults to a baby, and we were all able to participate in this memorable event. After we scanned our tickets and were on our way to the Wheel, we came across a room where my whole family took a picture together which was available for purchase after the ride on the Wheel. Then we headed to the Wheel! The staff at the Wheel were incredibly patient and accommodating. They stopped the Wheel so we could get on with the baby safely. We stepped into the capsule and started the ride.

The capsule was very spacious and included a bench in the middle to sit down on. There was a Bose speaker sound system that allowed you to connect your phones to it and put on whatever music you like. This really was a game changer! With the music playing in our capsule, we started moving higher and higher, while the view became increasingly magnificent. Once we reached the top, we remained there for a few minutes and had time to take in the amazing view of Orlando at night. It was a view I never got to see before.

As we were nearing the end of the ride, no one was ready to get off. It was such a relaxing, yet fun and happening ride at the same time. The ride was about 20 minutes long from start to finish. When we got off, we headed into the room where the pictures we took before the ride were available for purchase. Then we headed into the gift shop which offered a variety of souvenirs, from hats and shirts to magnets and cups featuring the Icon Park logo.

After the gift shop, it was time to leave. On the way back to the parking lot, everyone was screaming, “I wanna go again,” and “can we go again?!” It really was a night to remember. Thank you Icon Park for this amazing opportunity and letting us ride the Wheel! If you’re looking for a fun night out in Orlando with your family, and something that will be enjoyable for all ages, go to the Wheel at Icon park! You won’t regret it!

