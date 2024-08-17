Photo Credit: IDF

The Israeli Air Force struck and eliminated Hussein Ibrahim Kasseb, a commander in Hezbollah’s elite Radwan Force during the day on Saturday.

Kasseb was killed while riding a motorcycle near the coastal city of Tyre in southern Lebanon, about 14 miles from Rosh Hanikra.

Earlier in the day, the IAF struck Hezbollah terrorist structures around Markaba, Ramiyeh and Kfarhamam, also in southern Lebanon.

In addition, Israeli artillery forces attacks threats in southern Lebanon, including those in At-Tiri, Yater, Labbouneh, and Hanine.

In overnight operations, the IDF confirmed an attack on a Hezbollah weapons depot near Nabatieh in southern Lebanon, killing at least 10 people and wounding five others.

The IDF also confirmed attacks on terrorist buildings in Hanine and Maroun al-Ras.

In retaliation, the Iranian-backed terrorist army fired a barrage of 55 rockets at the northern Israeli community of Ayelet HaShachar, located about six miles from the Lebanese border.

No injuries were reported but as a result of the attack, multiple fires broke out in the area. Israel Fire and Rescue Services personnel were deployed to the scene to extinguish the flames.

In addition, two IDF soldiers were seriously wounded in an attack fired from Lebanon at the northern Israeli community of Misgav Am.

“The soldiers were evacuated to a hospital for medical treatment and their families have been notified,” the IDF said.

Later in the day, the IDF aerial defense array intercepted a Hezbollah explosive drone attack near Kela Alon. No injuries were reported.

Red Alert sirens were also triggered in the areas of Shtula and Netu’a, followed by at least five rockets that landed in an open area. No injuries were reported.

Earlier in the day, the IAF struck Hezbollah military structures in the areas of Aitaroun, Ayta ash Shab and Matmoura in southern Lebanon.

