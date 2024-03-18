Photo Credit: Wikimedia / Taxiarchos228

Canadian Parliamentarians were set to vote Monday (March 18) on a non-binding motion to “officially recognize the State of Palestine” by the leftist minority New Democrats Party (NDP). Not one member of the Group of Seven industrialized nations has taken such a step.

The motion also calls on Canada to suspend all trade in military goods and technology with Israel, demands an immediate ceasefire in the war launched against Israel by Hamas on October 7, 2023, calls on the terrorist organization to release all the hostages its operatives abducted during the Oct. 7 massacre, and calls for an end to illegal arms transfers to Hamas.

Advertisement





“The one-sided recognition of a Palestinian state rewards Hamas – a listed terrorist organization by the Government of Canada – for its sadistic attack on October 7th which was perpetrated with the intention of annihilating the State of Israel,” Israeli Ambassador to Canada Iddo Moed said in a statement issued Monday in response to the scheduled vote.

“Empowering terrorists will only evoke more bloodshed and jeopardize any peaceful resolution to the conflict,” Moed added.

The Ottawa government is legally free to ignore the result of the vote, which is set to take place in the House of Commons elected chamber.

But either way the vote goes, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, himself a liberal, is damned if he does and damned if he doesn’t back it.

“Justin Trudeau could take bold steps for peace and justice but he doesn’t have the courage,” NDP leader Jagmeet Singh said in a statement. “That’s why we brought a motion to force the Liberal government to finally help end this bloodshed.”

Canada has paused non-lethal military exports to Israel since January in response to the Jewish State’s continued war against Hamas terrorists in Gaza, launched against Israel by the terrorist organization on October 7, 2023, during which its operatives and followers tortured and slaughtered at least 1,200 people and abducted 253 others, dragging them into Gaza captivity.