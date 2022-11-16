Photo Credit: Jewish Press

In Devarim 31:19, G-d tells the Jewish people to write down the words of the Torah – the Torah’s final commandment – to immortalize the stories, laws, and lessons contained therein, for the benefit of all future generations. Curiously, Hashem doesn’t instruct us to write down this “book” or “story,” but “write for you this song.”

What made Hashem choose the word shir (song) to describe the Torah? How could an 80,000-word book containing detailed instructions for sacrifices and multiple genealogical detours be called a song?

Think of a classical music concert. While an orchestra can seem crowded and overwhelming to some, even a novice can enjoy the actual music. However, after a while, if you actually listen to the music, study it, and make it part of your daily routine, your appreciation of it will grow exponentially.

Torah, like music, has elements that speak to people of different backgrounds and at different times in their lives. It doesn’t need to be understood to be enjoyed. One need not be able to identify every note and instrument to feel connected to a song. However, the true beauty of music – and Torah – lies beneath the surface, and each of us has the power to discover it.

Sometimes, we’re focused on G-d’s Torah. Sometimes, it’s just playing in the background. The most important thing is that we always have it on, we always have the volume turned up, and we make the effort to find all the marvelous intricacies that are waiting to be found within it.