Sorry, but I’m rather pessimistic about educating “the world” about Jewish History, rights and connections to the Land of Israel. I think it’s antisemitism that is behind most policy, not ignorance.

Most people all over aren’t interested in the truth. They just don’t want Jews around. That’s how Hitler had such an easy job in discriminating against and later murdering Jews. Not only did the ordinary citizens of the various countries invaded by Nazi Germany cooperate with Hitler’s plan, but the USA, which found itself being forced to try to “rescue” Great Britain and other countries, didn’t have stopping the anti-Jewish Holocaust in its battle plans.

Here we are almost a hundred years later, yes, I’m rounding off the 80+ to a century, and our Jewish and Israeli leaders still expect justice and truth.

DEFENSE MINISTER: EUROPEANS PUTTING HEADS IN THE SAND “The Europeans continue to put their heads in the sand, exactly like they did before World War II,” Liberman told Channel 2. “The leaders of Europe prefer to run away from reality.”

I’m a pragmatist, which makes me a pessimist.

Unfortunately, we’re the ones who are putting our heads in the sand by not recognizing the anti-Semitism so prevalent in the world, including the international bodies which claim to support justice and human rights.

I’m glad that our Prime Minister Netanyahu has followed US President Trump in announcing that we’re leaving UNESCO, but I’m embarrassed that Bibi didn’t take the initiative first. The problems with UNESCO aren’t new. And I wonder how long it will take for both countries to rejoin…

You know what they say about paranoids having enemies…