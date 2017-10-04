Photo Credit: Jewish Press

If you’re the parent or sibling of twins you have probably noticed how they can plot and plan the most amazing things together. Their combined effort, skills and strength are far greater than just twice that of one child. Which might explain how two little toddlers my three year old twin sisters Naomi and Rachel decided to go home from shul on their own that day many years ago.

After shul that morning there was a Kiddush in the basement hall and presumably for a few minutes our mom had disappeared from their sight while she went to help set it out at the end of davening. She knew I was still in shul with my twin sisters and that I would bring them down to the Kiddush, so she wasn’t abandoning them.

It’s probable that one toddler, imagining that she had been deserted, would just have sat down on the floor and maybe cried until someone reunited her with her loving mother. But evidently these two, having noticed that Mom was no longer next to them, must have had some private discussion and come to the ridiculous conclusion that she had gone off without them and they had better get themselves home on their own.

Meanwhile poor Mom and the rest of our family and the kehilla were frantically scouring the area for these two toddlers, dressed in bright red thick all in one Eskimo-suits against the cold January U.K. weather.

No one could believe they would have left the building but when we had searched every cloakroom, crevice and corner we decided we had to look further afield but were terrified at thought of what might have happened if they had wandered off.

Fortunately there was one young man in shul that day who was well known for his fast running. So at my parents’ request, he set off in the direction of the family home, at least half an hour’s walk away for most adults.

Within twenty minutes he was back with this incredible story.

Yes the two little ones had indeed set off for home and miraculously even remembered the way which wasn’t so simple at all. There were many busy roads, crossings and intersections on the way and as they stepped off the curb to cross the high street, holding hands, a car screeched to a halt but just caught the side of one of them. However because of her thick padded Eskimo-suit she bounced and there wasn’t even a tear or mark of any sort on her coat.

Who should be walking just a few minutes behind in this miraculous tale, but our family doctor , Dr. Schwartz, who had not only delivered the twins but saw them regularly and had even seen them in shul that morning. He immediately recognized his young twin patients, although having not stayed for the kiddush he had no idea they were missing.

This was not his usual way home as he lived on the other side of town but he had to visit a patient and being frum he was walking to their home. He carefully checked both girls and could see that apart from being frightened, no damage had been inflicted and it was definitely not the driver’s fault so he sent him on his way and assured him that as their doctor and family friend he would take responsibility and remain with the children.

He assumed that their parents were at most a few seconds behind but after a few minutes had passed and there was no sign of anyone else he must have realized that things were not as simple as they seemed . Fortunately at that point Shloimy our sprinter appeared on the scene and explained what had happened.

Dr Schwartz stayed there with the children and after a few minutes started walking slowly home with them which at that point was not far away and Shloimy went back to reassure their terrified parents.

By the time that parents and toddlers were reunited at home Naomi and Rachel were playing with their toys as though nothing had happened. In fact they appeared to have no recollection of their ordeal and the amazing hashgacha pratit – but their parents will never forget it.