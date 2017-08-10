Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Let me start by saying that driving is not my favorite activity. Let’s just say that the novelty of driving a car wore off pretty much at the same time as I received my driver’s license. When given the choice I much prefer to be a passenger than a driver anytime. That is why when I had an unsettling dream regarding my driving, I was a bit nervous when I was forced to drive the following day.

I dreamt that shortly after I had begun driving it began to rain. Rain always makes driving all that much more “fun” for me. In my dream I continued driving and as I was turning onto the highway, my car did a 360 degree turn, I got hit from the back, but all was well at the end. It wasn’t a horrible nightmare since it ended well but it still gave me the Heebie-jeebies when I awoke the next morning. I had no choice but to drive to work but I also had Sheva Brachos that night and I REALLY did not want to drive there. I tried to get myself a ride but to no avail. Since I knew both sides and was involved in making the shidduch, staying home was not a viable option. After actively calming myself and convincing myself that it was a silly dream and that all would be well, I was on my way.

Advertisement

The weather that day was seasonably sunny. Shortly after I pulled out of my parking spot, it suddenly began to rain. This is NOT happening I told myself. Rain can happen at any time. It’s a mere coincidence taking place just to send shivers up my spine. Besides, my dream had a happy ending. No reason to worry.

As predicted in my dream, as I was turning on to the highway, my car did a 360 degree turn and was hit from the back by a truck. I had done such a good job calming myself down that, as it was happening, I really WAS very relaxed. I already knew that everything was going to turn out okay so I just went with it. As I was spinning I was actually waiting to feel the crash. It felt like I was acting out a scene in a play that I had already had the opportunity to practice. The guy who hit me came running over to see if I was okay, and indeed I was. Baruch Hashem!

I was okay because I felt that I’d had a sneak preview of what Hashem had planned. For some reason He felt that a small crash was something I needed to experience that day but He also prepared me by giving me the feeling that all would be well and He would take good care of me.

When I think back about this experience I realize that Hashem is always taking care of and protecting us. He knows what’s best for us better than we do. Sometimes we see it immediately. Sometimes we see it later on. And some things we may never fully understand but we can rely on the fact that Hashem knows what we need and He will make it happen. No reason to expend energy on worrying. Just know that you are in good hands and sit back and enjoy the ride.