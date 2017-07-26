Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Vol. LXVIII No. 30 5777

New York City

CANDLE LIGHTING TIME

July 28, 2017 – 5 Av 5777

7:56 p.m. NYC E.D.T.

Sabbath Ends: 9:01 p.m. NYC E.D.T.

Sabbath Ends: Rabbenu Tam 9:26 p.m. NYC E.D.T.

Weekly Reading: Devarim

Weekly Haftara: Chazon Yeshayahu (Isaiah 1:1-27)

Daf Yomi: Sanhedrin 12

Mishna Yomit: Pesachim 10:1-2

Halacha Yomit: Shulchan Aruch, Orach Chayyim 202:1-3

Rambam Yomi: Hilchos Shecheinim chap. 7-9

Earliest time for Tallis and Tefillin: 4:51 a.m. NYC E.D.T.

Sunrise: 5:49 a.m. NYC E.D.T.

Latest Kerias Shema: 9:25 a.m. NYC E.D.T.

Sunset: 8:14 p.m. NYC E.D.T.

Pirkei Avos: 3

Fast of Tisha BeAv, begins Monday evening [July 31] no later than 8:11 p.m. (N.Y.C. E.D.T. – shekia) and ends Tuesday evening at 8:57 p.m. (N.Y.C. E.D.T.) (Earliest, Rabbi Tukachinsky 8:45 p.m.; Rabbi Moshe Feinstein, one who has difficulty fasting as early as 8:49 p.m. – all N.Y.C. E.D.T).

This Shabbos is Shabbos Chazon. Some have a custom to sing Lechah Dodi at the Friday evening Kabbalas Shabbos service to the melody of Eli Tziyyon (one of the concluding Kinos of Tisha BeAv).

Shabbos morning, the Haftara – Chazon Yeshayahu (Isaiah 1:1-27) – is read to the melody of Eicha (until Ve’shaveha). While we may drink the wine of the Havdala on Motza’ei Shabbos, it is more proper to give it to a child hayode’a levarech – who comprehends the reason for our blessings – to drink (Rema; Mishna Berura, Orach Chayyim 551:10).

This coming Monday, July 15, is Erev Tisha BeAv. We do not say Tachanun at Mincha (Mishna Berura, Orach Chayyim 131:7). The Seuda Mafsekes is eaten while sitting on the floor, without zimmun (a quorum of three). At night we daven Maariv with Kaddish Shalem (with Tiskabbel); we then read Eicha, plus several Kinos, Ve’Ata Kadosh, Kaddish Shalem without Tiskabbel, Aleinu and Mourner’s Kaddish.

Tuesday morning, Tisha BeAv day, we do not put on tallis or tefillin when we daven Shacharis. However, we do put on the tallis katan without a beracha. Others say that we do make a beracha (see Mishna Berura, Orach Chayyim 555:1). In Korbanos we omit Pitum Haketores; for Shacharis only the Ba’al Tefilla says Anenu in his repetition between Go’el Yisrael and Refa’enu, but does not recite Birkas Kohanim. We do not say Tachanun or Avinu Malkenu. We take out the Torah scroll from the ark and read in Parashas VaEs’chanan (Devarim 4:25-40), Ki Tolid Banim, and say half-Kaddish. We read the Haftara, Asof Asifeim (Jer. 8:13-9:23) to the melody of Eicha. We then begin saying the Kinos (a collection of lamentations). We say Ashrei, no La’menatze’ach, we say U’va LeTziyyon (but we omit Va’ani Zos Brisi … then Kaddish Shalem without the verse Tiskabbel and Aleinu. We do not say Shir Shel Yom at Shacharis. We remain seated on the ground until chatzos hayom (midday – we do take into account Daylight Savings Time).

At Mincha we don our tallis and tefillin with the appropriate blessings. We say Shir Shel Yom (others say Kerias Shema as well) followed by the Mourner’s Kaddish. We then say Ashrei followed by half-Kaddish, we take out the Torah scroll from the ark and read Vayechal (Shemos 32:11-14, 34:1-10), no half-Kaddish. We read the Haftara, Dirshu (Isaiah 55:6-56:80), we return the Torah scroll to the ark and say half-Kaddish. We recite the Shemoneh Esreh, adding Nachem in Boneh Yerushalayim and Anenu in Shome’a Tefilla. The Chazzan in his repetition, however, places Anenu between Go’el and Refa’einu. We do not say Avinu Malkenu or Tachanun. The Chazzan says Kaddish Tiskabbel, Aleinu and the Mourner’s Kaddish.

We conclude the fast with Maariv.

Kiddush Levana at first opportunity until Motza’ei Shabbos the 14th of Av (or as a last resort, Sunday evening, the 15th of Av).