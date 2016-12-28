web analytics
December 28, 2016 / 28 Kislev, 5777
Media
Sponsored Post
chantal-and-daughter Chantel, Loving Mother and Wife, Cancer Diagnosis….

Chantel fought for her family, now she fights for life!



Beyond the Matrix – What are the Ramifications of Another Symbolic UN Resolution? [audio]

Printer-Ready Page Layout
egypt-11043_1920

Photo Credit: pixabay -wikiimages


So, the UN has come up with another anti Israel resolution. Nothing new, different day. The only difference is the lack of a veto, breaking with tradition for the current U.S. administration. While these votes have basically been symbolic in nature, we have the potential for what Danny Danon describes as a victory for terrorism to be the order of the day moving forward. G-d forbid!

Beyond the Matrix 27Dec2016 – PODCAST

Israel News Talk Radio

About the Author: IsraelNewsTalkRadio.com


If you don't see your comment after publishing it, refresh the page.

Our comments section is intended for meaningful responses and debates in a civilized manner. We ask that you respect the fact that we are a religious Jewish website and avoid inappropriate language at all cost.

If you promote any foreign religions, gods or messiahs, lies about Israel, anti-Semitism, or advocate violence (except against terrorists), your permission to comment may be revoked.

Loading Facebook Comments ...


Imported and Older Comments:

Current Top Story
Democratic Whip Steny Hoyer
Democratic Whip to Kerry: Shut Up!

Printed from: http://www.jewishpress.com/multimedia/israel-news-talk-radio/beyond-the-matrix/beyond-the-matrix-what-are-the-ramifications-of-another-symbolic-un-resolution-audio/2016/12/28/

Scan this QR code to visit this page online: