Beyond the Matrix – What are the Ramifications of Another Symbolic UN Resolution? [audio]



Photo Credit: pixabay -wikiimages



So, the UN has come up with another anti Israel resolution. Nothing new, different day. The only difference is the lack of a veto, breaking with tradition for the current U.S. administration. While these votes have basically been symbolic in nature, we have the potential for what Danny Danon describes as a victory for terrorism to be the order of the day moving forward. G-d forbid!

Beyond the Matrix 27Dec2016 – PODCAST

About the Author: IsraelNewsTalkRadio.com

If you don't see your comment after publishing it, refresh the page.

Our comments section is intended for meaningful responses and debates in a civilized manner. We ask that you respect the fact that we are a religious Jewish website and avoid inappropriate language at all cost.

If you promote any foreign religions, gods or messiahs, lies about Israel, anti-Semitism, or advocate violence (except against terrorists), your permission to comment may be revoked.

Imported and Older Comments: