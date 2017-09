Photo Credit: Courtesy

The play “My Name is Rachel Corrie” opens on Yom Kippur eve at the Young Vic in London.

A number of memes have come out connecting how ISM exploited and brainwashed Rachel Corrie for Hamas, and now the Jihadi anti-Israel propaganda play wants to do the same to the audience.

Some of the more interesting memes are displayed below.

