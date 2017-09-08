Photo Credit: https://www.emsc-csem.org

An 8.1 magnitude earthquake hit 73 miles off of Mexico’s coast overnight.

There are reports of 5 people having been killed, and shock waves were felt as far as Mexico City, some 650 miles away.

There was a 5.7 magnitude aftershock some 12 minutes later.

There was also tsunami, with waves up to 2.3 feet.









