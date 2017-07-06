Photo Credit: Itti Gadsi / Wikimedia Commons

Israeli Shas Knesset Member Nissan Yigal Guetta, 51, was hospitalized Thursday during a visit with his wife to the Czech Republic. Guetta was in the city of Prague when he said he was not feeling well.

He was taken to a local hospital in the city, where he was admitted for treatment, according to Ynet.

Israel Foreign Ministry officials said Israeli Consulate staff in Prague visited Guetta at the hospital.

Arrangements are being made to fly him back to Israel for further treatment.