Photo Credit: Security Camera Footage

The terrorist from Shechem who stabbed 4 people in and around the Leonardo hotel in Tel Aviv received a special one-day permit as part of a peace program that takes Palestinian Authority Arabs to Tel Aviv in order to reduce tensions between Arabs and Jews.

Not sure the program works.

Part of the attack inside the hotel was caught on the hotel’s security camera.

The attack begins just after a minute into the video.

The start of the attack inside the hotel gift shop. You can see the weapon in the terrorist’s hand.