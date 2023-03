Diaspora Week is held for the eighth time on 19-22.3.2023 by the Ministry of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism.

The highlight of the week will be the main event held on Wednesday, 22.3.23.

Advertisement





Live stream: https://web.gostreaming.tv/mda/

Diaspora Week is being celebrated for the eighth consecutive year, beginning on the 19th of March 2023 and is marked by events and activities across Israel.

The week takes place following the government resolution 1656 on the subject of strengthening ties with Diaspora Jewry. In light of the resolution, Diaspora Week is held every year with the purpose of strengthening the ties and the mutual support between the State of Israel and its citizens and the Jewish people living in the Diaspora.

This year, Diaspora Week is being held in collaboration with AM”I (a joint venture of MDA and Gesher organization) and various public bodies: the Ministry of Education, the IDF, local government, the Jewish Agency, pre-military academies, Masa, the ANU Museum, and others.

On Sunday, 19.3.2023, the 26th of Adar 5783, the government convened a meeting devoted to reviewing the activities of the Ministry of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism.

On Monday, 20.3.2023, the 27th of Adar 5783, a special event was held at the Knesset on the challenges the Jewish community in Ukraine is facing. In addition, there was a discussion in the Knesset educational committee on the issues of teaching about the Diaspora in Israeli educational system.

Also, on the same day, a special event was held at the Presidential Residence, at which, the Minister of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism, has presented the ‘Diaspora Index’ for 2023 to the President of the State of Israel, Yitzhak Herzog.

The highlight of the week will be the main event produced in collaboration with the Israel National Event and Ceremony Authority. The event will celebrate the idea of mutual support under the title “#FOREVER_AM”, and will take place on Wednesday 22.3.2023, the 29th of Adar 5783, at 19:00, at the Jerusalem Theater. The event, which will be held in two languages, Hebrew and English, will be broadcast via

https://web.gostreaming.tv/mda/

and on the Facebook page of the Ministry of the Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism: https://www.facebook.com/DiasporaAffairs?mibextid=ZbWKwL.

Leading Israeli artists (Aviv Alush, Ania Bukstein, Shiri Maimon, Eliad Nachum, and others) will perform at the event together with artists from the Diaspora.

All the events of Diaspora Week:

שבוע התפוצות התשפ”ג | כל המידע על אירועי שבוע התפוצו (amisrael.org.il)