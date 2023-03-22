Photo Credit: Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90
A Hamas drone used to spy on the Israeli side of the fence.

Israel on Wednesday intercepted a Hamas drone over the Gaza Strip, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

The military said that the unmanned aerial vehicle did not cross into Israeli territory and did not pose a threat to civilians living in communities along the border. The report did not say what kind of drone it was.

Advertisement


The UAV was intercepted above Khan Yunis and western Rafah, according to Israeli media reports. Explosions were reportedly heard in the Eshkol Regional Council, which shares a border with Gaza, although the early-warning alert system was not sounded.

On Saturday night, Gazan terrorists fired a rocket from Gaza that struck an open field in Israel. The launch triggered sirens in Kibbutz Nahal Oz near Gaza’s northeastern border.

Israel’s Iron Dome air defense system was not activated as the rocket did not pose a risk to populated areas.

The rocket was the second fired by Gaza-based terror groups this month. On March 7, a rocket launched hours after Israeli forces killed a wanted terrorist in Jenin triggered sirens in Kibbutz Nir Am, to the north of Nahal Oz and near the city of Sderot. It was initially thought by the military to have misfired and hit the Gaza Strip, but the IDF later said that it came down in Israel, near the security fence.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleWatch: Diaspora Week
Next articleWhere Am I: Down in the Valley
Jewish News Syndicate (JNS)
www.JNS.org is an independent, non-profit business resource and wire service covering Jewish news and Israel news for Jewish media throughout the English-speaking world.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR