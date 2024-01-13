Photo Credit: Chensiyuan, DXR / Wikimedia / SA 4.0

The Palestinian Authority chairman sticks a finger in the eye of the Americans and publishes an official statement in which he declares that “Palestine stands by China in maintaining its sovereignty and the unity of its lands, including Taiwan.”

The statement also states that “Palestine opposes interference in the internal affairs of its friend China and that China’s prudent policy helps stability in the region and global security.”