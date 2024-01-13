Home Media Photo of the Day 770 MediaPhoto of the Day 770 By Photo of the Day - 4 Shevat 5784 – January 13, 2024 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter <noscript><iframe frameBorder="0" style="border:none; overflow:hidden; width:105px; height:21px; background-color:transparent;" data-src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/like.php?href=https://www.jewishpress.com/multimedia/photos/770/2024/01/13/&layout=button_count&show_faces=false&width=105&action=like&colorscheme=light&height=21" class="lazyload" src=""><noscript><iframe frameBorder="0" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/like.php?href=https://www.jewishpress.com/multimedia/photos/770/2024/01/13/&layout=button_count&show_faces=false&width=105&action=like&colorscheme=light&height=21" style="border:none; overflow:hidden; width:105px; height:21px; background-color:transparent;"></noscript></noscript>tweet Photo Credit: Arie Leib Abrams/Flash90 Advertisement Advertisement RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR America's Top Rebbetzins Rebbetzin Chaya Sarah Silberberg–On Shabbos, Feminism and Life America's Top Rebbetzins Rebbetzin Aidy Kuravsky–From Russia With Love Video of the Day The Rebbe on Preventing Future Wars Headlines Israel At War: Iron Swords IDF Launches Pre-Emptive Attacks Against Hezbollah in Southern Lebanon Israel At War: Iron Swords Netanyahu: No Choice, Must Close the Hole on Gaza-Egypt Border Latest News Stories Israel At War: Iron Swords IDF Launches Pre-Emptive Attacks Against Hezbollah in Southern Lebanon Israel At War: Iron Swords US Attacks Iranian-Backed Houthi Radar Site in Yemen Israel At War: Iron Swords Netanyahu: No Choice, Must Close the Hole on Gaza-Egypt Border Antisemitism Six Jewish Students Sue Harvard University for Discrimination Israel At War: Iron Swords Israel Slams Turkey’s Support for Hamas at the International Court of Justice Terrorism IDF Reservist Wounded, 3 Terrorists Eliminated in Adora Terror Attack News Briefs News Briefs US Sanctions Four Houthi-Tied Vessels, their Owners News Briefs IDF Arrests PA Arab Doctors of Death and Nurse for Terrorism Sponsored Post This Tu B’shvat: United 4 New Trees of Life Sponsored Posts Sponsored Post Recommended Today Antisemitism New Study Reveals Anti-Zionist Advocacy of UC Santa Cruz’s Critical Race and Ethnic Studies Dept. Arts and Entertainment ‘Family Treasures Lost and Found’ Starts Streaming Friday at Miami’s Jewish Film Festival Aliyah / Geulah Absorption Ministry: 494 Physicians and 83 Nurses Made Aliyah in 2023 Police and Crime PA Ambulance Crew Caught with Stolen Hatzalah Equipment following Terror Attack