Photo Credit: Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90

Yesterday, after Israel officially published the clip from the clashes in the alley, as a reasonable possibility of harming a journalist, B’Tselem, Al-Jazeera, Quds, and others wanted to refute the theory. B’Tselem researchers entered the alley with a camera to prove that the reckless shooting in the video couldn’t have caused Shireen’s death.

Following B’Tselem’s investigation, journalist Katie Polglase who works for CNN published a map of the location in which the incident took place. On the attached map, Katie draws a line from the Palestinian gunmen to Shireen (in yellow), showing that the shooting in the alley could not have harmed the journalist.

Advertisement



Now back to the alley video. A sharp-eyed follower drew my attention to the 12th second of the video, which shows what appears to be gunfire from the roof of the building (In the attached video, circled in red, the gun smoke).

From that angle, it’s more than possible for the Palestinian gunman, who was firing from the roof of the building at IDF soldiers on the nearby street to hit Shireen Abu Akleh.

And now ask us where do we get that the shooter on the roof is Palestinian? Maybe it’s an Israeli soldier? Rest assured that if there was an Israeli soldier on the roof overlooking the alley where the Palestinian militants are, he would shoot at them, they would’ve shot at him, or they would’ve fled the scene.