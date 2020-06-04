How do you know you really love someone?

When you stop caring what they think of you. The love is stronger than the fear of what they may think.

If it remains about love, anything is possible.

Friends in the United States, I love you.

I can’t just tell you that my “thoughts and prayers” are with you.

When it comes to being “arevim ze lazeh”, being responsible for one another, we have a physical as well as a spiritual responsibility for each other.

For so many years, the focus of fear and suffering has been the Holy land and you have been there for us on so many levels. It’s time that we who are privileged to live in Eretz Yisrael make it clear to you and to ourselves what it means to be responsible for your well being outside the land.