Arlington Texas, home of the reigning World Series Champion Texas Rangers, will play host to Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game this Tuesday, July 16th. Fans, players, and league officials are buzzing with anticipation for the game as it is set to showcase some of the best baseball talent in the world, including Jewish pitcher for the Atlanta Braves Max Fried. But beyond the excitement of the game itself lies a profound lesson about the importance of supporting others – a value deeply rooted in both Jewish teachings and the modern baseball voting system.

For me, a long-time avid baseball fan, the All-Star game has always served as a reminder of the perseverance of excellence, but also much more than that. It is a testament to the power of support, the importance of community, and the enduring value of giving our all in everything we do. The game is more than just a showcase of athletic prowess – it is a celebration of the human spirit and the strength we find in supporting one another.

The Power of Support

In the world of MLB, being selected as an All-Star is a coveted honor. However, it’s not always the player with the best statistics who gets the nod. The selection process involves a complex interplay of fan votes, peer recognition, and league considerations. This system mirrors an important life lesson: success isn’t solely about individual performance, but also about the support and recognition we receive from our community.

The Babylonian Talmud offers a poignant insight into this dynamic: “If a person says I have worked hard but have not found [success], don’t believe him. [If a person says] I have not exerted myself, and I have found [success], don’t believe him. [If he says] I gave it my all and I have found [success], believe him!” (Megillah 6b). This teaching underscores that true success that stems from personal effort is worthy of external validation. The belief described in the Talmud is one of followers showing support for those who strive for success through putting in hard work and dedication in giving one’s all to a single endeavor and project. This is worthy of another’s belief, as this is a true sign of an authentic champion.

Many times in life we do not give a project everything we have. We get distracted, have other obligations, and therefore find ourselves only giving partial attention to any given project. To really excel in something, to give it our ‘all’, we often need to transcend our own abilities and gain the support of others, who can help us remove those distractions and allow us to really give our entire focus and effort to a project. That is what leads to success, that is what is meant by “all-stars”, celebrating and believing in those who have given this sport their ‘all’.

The Power of Community

In the context of MLB All-Star voting, we see this principle in action. The voting process itself is a testament to the power of communal support. Fans cast their ballots, showing loyalty and admiration. Players vote for their peers, acknowledging the hard work within their ranks. The league ensures a balanced team, filling in gaps where needed and ensuring worthy players participate in the game. This multi-layered support system highlights how collective backing can shine a light on talent and effort.

While statistical performance is crucial, factors such as popularity, recent hot streaks, and even which team a player plays for, all play a role in the selection process. This multi-faceted approach ensures that the game showcases not just raw talent, but also players who have captured the hearts and minds of fans and peers alike.

Consider the case of players who may not lead in traditional statistics but still make the All-Star starting roster due to fan votes. Catcher Salvador Perez from the Kansas City Royals, who leads his counterpart Adley Rutschman from the Baltimore Orioles in nearly every offensive category (except for Home Runs, for which the duo are tied at 16), lost the popular fan vote to be selected as a starter in the All-Star game. He was later voted in by his fellow players as the reserve catcher. Excellence can be measured in various ways, and sometimes players who are more popular with their hometown fanbase win the day (Baltimore has a larger fanbase that the Kanss City Royals). The voting doesn’t always go by the numbers. Thus community support can elevate individuals into the game.

The Enduring Value of Giving Our All in Everything



Proverbs 22:29 illuminates this concept: “Do you see a man skillful in his work? He will stand before kings; he will not stand before obscure men.” In the baseball world, All-Stars quite literally stand before a vast audience, their skills celebrated on a grand stage. This exposure is not just a reward for their abilities, but also a reflection of the support they’ve garnered from fans, fellow players, and the league.

Yet, as Ecclesiastes 9:10 reminds us, “Whatever your hand finds to do, do it with your might, for there is no work or thought or knowledge or wisdom in Sheol, to which you are going.” Any baseball fan recognizes the fleeting nature of the game and knows that the accolades of the All-Star game can be quickly forgotten. How many All-Stars from last year’s game can you name? And from 5 years ago? For MLB players, the All-Star Game represents a pinnacle of recognition, but like all careers, the spotlight eventually fades. Only those who have consistently received support and recognition, and have consistently shown that they are deserving of the spotlight may be remembered in the Hall of Fame. Take any of the five All-Stars from this season who were selected for the game for their 8th time or more, Bryce Harper, Mookie Betts, Salvador Perez, Jose Altuve (won’t be participating due to injury, but won the popular fan vote), and Chris Sale (due to a scheduled start on Sunday won’t be available to pitch but was selected to the All-Star team by his fellow players). These pliers have certainly given their ’all’ to the game over their careers, and have been recognized time and again by the public and their peers for their efforts. My guess is that many, if not all, of the people on this list will make it into the Hall of Fame one day.

Take Away Lessons

As we watch the All-Star Game this Tuesday, let’s reflect on these deeper lessons. The players on the field represent not just individual talent, but the culmination of community support, peer recognition, and personal dedication. They remind us that success is a collaborative effort, requiring both individual excellence and the backing of others.

In our own lives, we can apply these lessons by striving for excellence in our endeavors while also supporting those around us. Whether in our workplaces, communities, or families, we have the power to elevate others through our recognition and encouragement. By doing so, we create an environment where everyone has the opportunity to shine and stand “before kings.”

